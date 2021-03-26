ThredUp's shares pop on stock market debut

The stock market debut followed strong investor enthusiasm for Poshmark Inc., whose stock more than doubled to $101.50 valuing the company at $7.4 billion in its showing on Jan. 14. However, Poshmark's shares have come down dramatically since then and are down more than 60%.

Late Thursday, ThredUp's initial public offering of 12 million shares was priced at $14 apiece, the high end of its estimated range of $12 to $14, according to a statement by the company. That raised about $168 million before underwriting fees. The shares, opened at $18.25 late Friday morning on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “TDUP." Shares ticked up to $18.48 by mid-day.