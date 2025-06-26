Three more victims identified in West Virginia flash flooding

Authorities have identified three more victims killed in flash flooding in northern West Virginia
A vehicle sits in flood debris, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Valley Grove, W.Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A vehicle sits in flood debris, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Valley Grove, W.Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities have identified three more victims killed in flash flooding in northern West Virginia, increasing the total number of people killed to nine.

The body of Sandra Kay Parsons, 83, of Triadelphia, was found in the Ohio River on Tuesday. Officials in Ohio County released her identity after receiving confirmation from a medical examiner. Two other victims were identified last week: Jesse Pearson, 43, of Triadelphia; and Connie Veronis, 71, of Moundsville.

Seven of the nine victims were from Triadelphia, population 660.

As much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain fell in parts of Wheeling and Ohio County within 40 minutes on June 14. Dozens of homes, businesses and roads were impacted by flooding and at least 75 vehicles were pulled from two area creeks. Gov. Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency in the county.

The region around Wheeling is about an hour’s drive southwest of Pittsburgh.

The map above shows the general location of flash flooding in northern West Virginia. (AP Graphic)

Norma and John Black hug outside their flood-damaged home, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Valley Grove, W.Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

