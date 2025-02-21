Breaking: The Century Bar in Dayton temporarily closes, will reopen

Three shot and killed at Louisville motor vehicle office, police say

Police say three people were shot and killed at a motor vehicle office in Louisville
Nation & World
Updated 1 minute ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say three people were shot and killed at a motor vehicle office in Louisville on Friday.

Louisville Metro Police Department Maj. Donald Boeckman told reporters officers were called to the office around noon and found one person dead and two others wounded. The two wounded were taken to hospitals and died of their wounds.

He said there's no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting happened at a state Driver Licensing Office on the southern outskirts of Louisville.

Boeckman said the victims were a man and two women and the suspect or suspects left in a vehicle. Boeckman did not have a description of the vehicle and said investigators were still reviewing surveillance video.

“It’s absolutely a tragedy and I’m surprised there wasn’t more people injured,” Boeckman said.

