Through tears, outgoing top White House aide says goodbye

“Ron has been at my side in one capacity or another, and there's been some very tough and real battles we've been in together,” Biden said. “This is a guy who's always been there.”

The transition is the first major personnel change for an administration that has had minimal turnover at its highest ranks and throughout the Cabinet.

Klain is succeeded by Jeff Zients, who led the administration's COVID-19 response. The 56-year-old Zients is tasked with leading operations as the Democratic administration shifts from ambitious legislating to implementing those policies and fending off Republican efforts to defang the achievements. Zients will also now manage the fallout from discoveries of classified documents at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at his former institute in Washington, which has triggered a special counsel investigation.

