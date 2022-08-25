dayton-daily-news logo
Thunder No. 2 pick Holmgren to miss season with foot injury

FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) runs the court against the Memphis Grizzlies during an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, File)

FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) runs the court against the Memphis Grizzlies during an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, File)

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury.

Holmgren was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he starred last season for Gonzaga, and the Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending LeBron James.

“We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community,” Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. "One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.”

The 7-foot Holmgren averaged 14.1 points and was fourth in the nation last season with 3.7 blocked shots per game.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

NBA player LeBron James (6) drives to the hoop against Chet Holmgren during a basketball game during Jamal Crawford's Seattle summer-league pro-am tournament Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Jennifer Buchanan

Credit: Jennifer Buchanan

NBA player LeBron James (6) drives to the hoop against Chet Holmgren during a basketball game during Jamal Crawford’s Seattle summer-league pro-am tournament Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Jennifer Buchanan

NBA player LeBron James (6) drives to the hoop against Chet Holmgren during a basketball game during Jamal Crawford’s Seattle summer-league pro-am tournament Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times via AP)

Credit: Jennifer Buchanan

Credit: Jennifer Buchanan

