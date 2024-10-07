Thunderstorm delays start of Sunday night showdown between Dallas and Pittsburgh

The threat of severe weather has delayed the start of the showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
X

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The threat of severe weather has delayed the start of the Sunday night showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys.

A line of thunderstorms was rolling through the area around Acrisure Stadium around the time of the scheduled 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff.

The Steelers were just about to be introduced when the delay was called.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 10 points in abbreviated preseason debut with...
2
Robert Coover, innovative author and teacher, dies at 92
3
Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza and southern Lebanon ahead of...
4
Rio de Janeiro mayor reelected to a fourth term in Brazil's local...
5
Stenhouse snaps 65-race losing streak after late crash at Talladega...