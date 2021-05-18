T.I., wife Tiny investigated after sexual abuse allegation

“The LAPD ‘accuser’ once again remains anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations — or even examine them,” Sadow said. “Meanwhile, although we now have for the first time a name of an ‘accuser,’ who apparently filed a police report with (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police), we have essentially no specifics about her or her claim, and her attorney has thus far refused to disclose a copy of the report for public scrutiny.”

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted.

In March, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn said more than 30 women contacted him accusing T.I. and his wife of “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation” in at least two states, including California and Georgia. He said the allegations span more than 15 years.

A spokesperson for T.I. and Tiny denied those accusations.

Production for the VH1 reality series “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” was suspended in February amid the sexual abuse allegations.