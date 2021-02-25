TIAA names Thasunda Brown Duckett as CEO

Duckett comes to the financial services firm from JPMorgan Chase, where she was CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. She will succeed Roger Ferguson, Jr. on May 1. He is retiring after almost 13 years with the company.

“Thasunda is the right person to lead TIAA at a time when its work has never been more important and when the challenges of fostering financial stability and inclusion have never been greater,” said Ferguson, who will continue to serve New York-based TIAA as an advisor.