Tickets for Beyoncé’s 1st concert of world tour sell out

The tour starts in Sweden in May and is scheduled to include stops in London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and the United States. The last expected concert is set for Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

No details were given on how quickly the R&B superstar's fans snapped up all the tickets for her May 10 Stockholm show. Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday for the second show in Sweden's capital on May 11. Beyoncé will perform both concerts at the Friends Arena, a multi-purpose stadium with a retractable roof and a concert audience capacity of 65,000.