Tie in Alabama GOP race means winner to be selected by lot

The state election code says that in the event of a tie in a legislative race, the Secretary of State shall decide the winner by lot.

The district covers Tallapoosa, Lee and Russell counties. The GOP news release did not provide details on when the winner would be selected or the method to be used.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that one method of deciding a tie by lot is to have the candidates draw slips of paper with one of them being marked as the winner.

"It could be a roll of a dice, high card, or rock-paper-scissors," Secretary of State John Merrill told AL.com.

Whoever is declared the winner of the primary will run against Democrat candidate Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November. Reese was unopposed for he Democratic nomination.