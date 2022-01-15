Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI in Georgia

FILE - Actress Tiffany Haddish poses at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum on on Sept. 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. Haddish was arrested Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said. The actor and comedian was detained after Peachtree City Police got a call about 2:30 a.m. regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said in a news release. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Actress Tiffany Haddish poses at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum on on Sept. 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. Haddish was arrested Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said. The actor and comedian was detained after Peachtree City Police got a call about 2:30 a.m. regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said in a news release. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Dan Steinberg

Credit: Dan Steinberg

Nation & World
44 minutes ago
Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish has been charged with driving under the influence in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence, authorities said.

The actor and comedian was detained after Peachtree City Police got a call about 2:30 a.m. regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said in a news release. An officer saw a vehicle matching the caller's description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a residence, Myers said.

Haddish later posted $1,666 bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail, Myers said. He did not release any information about a possible court date.

A spokesman for Haddish did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Haddish was the breakout star of the smash comedy “Girls Trip” and has starred in such movies as “The Kitchen,” “Night School” and “Like A Boss.” She’s also written the New York Times best seller, “The Last Black Unicorn” and hosted the popular television show “Kids Say The Darndest Things.”

Peachtree City is located about 40 miles (63 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

In Other News
1
Djokovic's appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court
2
US names intelligence official to counter election threats
3
Fitch upgrades Greece's credit outlook to positive
4
Big finish by Henley stakes him to early 3-shot lead at Sony
5
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top