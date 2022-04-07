dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tiger at the Masters: A hole-by-hole look at his return

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

caption arrowCaption
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Nation & World
Updated 4 minutes ago
Tiger Woods is playing the first round of the Masters on Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger Woods played the first round of the Masters on Thursday:

No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: Driver down right side of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolling just back onto the fairway. Chip to 10 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 2, 575 yards, par 5: Drive down right side of fairway. Fairway metal short of green. Wedge from 50 yards. Two putts from 16 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 5th.

No. 3, 350 yards, par 4: Iron off the tee to left-center of fairway. Wedge just short of green. Used putter from just beyond fringe, left short of hole. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 6th.

No. 4, 240 yards, par 3: Tee shot to front of green. Two putts from 40 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

___

More AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

caption arrowCaption
Tiger Woods waits to play on the second fairway during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Tiger Woods waits to play on the second fairway during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

caption arrowCaption
Tiger Woods waits to play on the second fairway during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

caption arrowCaption
Tiger Woods wipes his brow on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Tiger Woods wipes his brow on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

caption arrowCaption
Tiger Woods wipes his brow on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

caption arrowCaption
Tiger Woods chips to the second green during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Tiger Woods chips to the second green during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

caption arrowCaption
Tiger Woods chips to the second green during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

In Other News
1
Rwandans remember 1994 genocide with somber events
2
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
3
Warren Buffett buying spree goes on, HP soars on 11.5% stake
4
Live Updates | US moves to end exports to 3 Russian airlines
5
Top Pakistan top court rules against PM, restores Parliament
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top