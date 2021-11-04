'Tiger King' Joe Exotic says he has 'aggressive cancer'

"It is with a sad face that I have to tell you ... that my prostate biopsy's came back with an aggressive cancer," Joe Exotic, who is being held at a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, wrote on a Twitter post Wednesday.

The blond mullet-wearing former Oklahoma zookeeper, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is known for his expletive-laden rants on YouTube and a failed 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial campaign.