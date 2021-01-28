Tiger undergoes rare hip replacement surgery at Illinois zoo

A CT scan determined that veterinarians wouldn’t be able manage the tiger’s hip and keep her comfortable without performing surgery.

Florida-based medical device maker Arthrex used data from Malena’s CT scan to design, manufacture, and donate a custom-made implant that is specifically designed for Malena’s joint, Cook said.

“We’ve got to replace both parts, the ball and the socket, and we’ve got to do that in a really minimally invasive way so that we protect her musculature and give her the best chance of recovery,” he said before the surgery.

Malena is not the first tiger to undergo total hip replacement. Previous attempts with non-custom implant designs in a snow leopard, a cheetah and a tiger in Germany have had mixed success.

According to Adkesson, the post-operative period is going to be challenging because of the need to keep Malena quiet and calm.

“Obviously, from a therapy standpoint, we’re not able to get in with the tiger the same way we might do physical therapy on a dog or a domestic cat,” the veterinarian said. "But our care staff have a wonderful relationship with these animals, and they’ll be able to get her up and kind of moving around by asking her to come to different areas of the enclosure.”

Amur tigers — also known as a Siberian tigers — once roamed in Russia and China, but are now endangered; Their population in the wild is estimated between 500 and 600 animals.

McCann reported from Chicago.

Dr. Lauren Kane, right, of the Chicago Zoological Society, and Dr. James Cook, director of the Mizzou BioJoint Center at the University of Missouri, perform total hip replacement surgery on Malena, a 10-year-old endangered Amur tiger, at Brookfield Zoo, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Brookfield, Ill. According to the CZS, the tiger has arthritis in her left hip and the surgery is believed to be the first time a full joint replacement will be attempted on a tiger in North America. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/ /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

