Tiger Woods' son Charlie qualifies for US Junior Amateur

That sends him to the U.S. Junior for the second straight year. Next up is 36-hole qualifying in stroke play for 264 players, with the top 64 advancing to match play.

The U.S. Junior Amateur, which Tiger Woods won three straight times, is July 21-26 at Trinity Forest in Dallas. The course briefly hosted the Byron Classic on the PGA Tour.

Charlie Woods last year qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur but had rounds of 82-80 and didn't come close to reaching match play.

Charlie Woods, a junior at Benjamin School, recently won his first significant American Junior Golf Association title.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf