BreakingNews
13-year-old shot in St. Clair Twp. tells deputies it was an accident

Tiger Woods' son shoots 86 in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event

The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had a rough welcome in his first attempt at playing a PGA Tour event

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
2 minutes ago
X

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour will have to wait for the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods. In a pre-qualifier Thursday, Charlie Woods took a 12 on one hole and shot 86.

Woods didn't make a birdie at Lost Lake Golf Club, one of four pre-qualifier sites for the Cognizant Classic. About two dozen players combined from the four sites would move on to Monday's qualifier, from which four players earn a spot in the PGA Tour event.

Charlie Woods, who turned 15 earlier this month, has played the 36-hole PNC Championship with his father the last four years in a scramble format.

Woods played with Olin Browne Jr., who qualified for the U.S. Open last summer in Los Angeles. The son of three-time PGA Tour winner Olin Browne shot 72.

Woods ran into trouble early with a pair of bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 fifth hole. But it was on the seventh, with water down the right side and water behind the green, where the teen's hopes ended for good. He made a 12.

Woods made the turn in 47 and had two bogeys and a double bogey on the back for an 86. The leading score when he finished was a 65. Scores are not updated until a player finishes.

The pre-qualifier comes with a $250 entry fee for players with no tour status.

Tiger Woods was 16 and already had won the first of three straight U.S. Junior Amateur titles when he received a sponsor exemption to play his first PGA Tour event in the Nissan Open at Riviera. He had rounds of 72-75 to miss the cut.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

In Other News
1
Live updates | Israeli bombings kill 48 Palestinians in Gaza, 1 Israeli...
2
A UK jury found that a boy who fell during a Scout outing was...
3
Houthi rebel attack sets cargo ship ablaze, forces Israel to intercept...
4
HIV/AIDS activist Hydeia Broadbent, known for her inspirational talks...
5
Google suspends Gemini AI chatbot's ability to generate pictures of...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top