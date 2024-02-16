Tiger Woods withdraws after playing only 6 holes at Riviera

Wood was 1-over par for the round and projected just outside the cut when he asked for a cart and was driven off the course by a rules official.

Woods had not played an official event since the Masters last April, withdrawing in the middle of the third round of the rain-delayed major. He played the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December against a 20-man field with no cut, and the 36-hole PNC Championship with his son.

Woods had said he hoped to play one tournament a month through the major season. He had said Thursday he was experiencing back spasms, which led to his shank on the final hole.

