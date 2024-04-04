Tigers have combined no-hitter vs. Mets through 7 innings

The unbeaten Detroit Tigers have a no-hitter going through seven innings in the second game of a doubleheader against the winless New York Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — The unbeaten Detroit Tigers have a no-hitter going through seven innings in the second game of a doubleheader against the winless New York Mets on Thursday.

Right-hander Matt Manning, making his first start of the season, threw 5 2/3 hitless innings before giving way with a 1-0 lead to Tyler Horton, who struck out Brett Baty to strand Brandon Nimmo at first. Horton then worked a perfect seventh.

Manning, who was recalled from the minors to make the start, walked four and struck out three but didn't come close to allowing a hit. The Mets were also hitless for the final six innings of a 6-3, 11-inning loss in the opener.

Manning started the Tigers' most recent no-hitter last July 7, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings before Jason Foley got four outs and Alex Lange worked the ninth inning in a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Houston Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the season Monday, when he walked two in a 10-0 win over the Blue Jays.

