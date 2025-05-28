Tiger's son, Charlie Woods, wins Team TaylorMade Invitational in claiming 1st AJGA event

Woods' final round featured eight birdies and two bogeys, and he closed with four straight pars. He won the event by three strokes ahead of a three-way tie between fifth-ranked player Luke Colton, Willie Gordon and Phillip Dunham.

Woods opened the tournament with a first round score of 70 and followed with a 65 on Tuesday. He was competing in just his fifth AJGA event, with his previous best finish a tie for 25th at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in March.

Woods already counted several wins on his resume, with his first coming in the 14-15-year-old category at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship in June 2023. Later that year, he won the Last Chance Regional golf tournament.

Last summer, he qualified to compete at the U.S. Junior Amateur but failed to make the cut.

