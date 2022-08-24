Tigray forces allege 'large-scale' Ethiopia offensive

Ethiopian military spokesman Getnet Adane did not respond to questions. In a tweet, Ethiopia's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates alleged it was the Tigray forces that launched an offensive.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Ethiopia's army rejected allegations of a military buildup or attacks and claimed the Tigray forces were “engaged in pre-conflict noise.” The post warned against spreading “secrets of the army.”

Ethiopia’s government has said it’s ready for talks but insists the African Union must lead mediation efforts. Tigray authorities have criticized the continental body's efforts and urgently sought the resumption of basic services that have been largely cut off since the war began.

Humanitarian aid began flowing to Tigray in recent months, but a new report by the World Food Program last week said that with little fuel allowed into the region, “this is yet to translate into increased humanitarian assistance.” The U.N. agency's report said the region's “rates of malnutrition have skyrocketed,” with 29% of children malnourished and 2.4 million people severely food insecure.