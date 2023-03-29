TikTok ban pushed by Missouri's Hawley blocked in Senate

The Missouri senator said Congress “should act decisively to ban TikTok directly.” Other lawmakers have considered broader approaches, though there is no widespread consensus on any piece of legislation.

There is broad Senate support for bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., and South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, that does not specifically call out TikTok but would give the Commerce Department power to review and potentially restrict foreign threats to technology platforms. The White House has backed that bill, but it is unclear if it will be brought up in the Senate or if it could gather much support among House Republicans.

Another bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida would, like Hawley’s bill, ban U.S. economic transactions with TikTok, but would also create a new framework for the executive branch to block any foreign apps deemed hostile. His bill is cosponsored by Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.

Those pushing new legislation point to agreement on a bill passed in December that banned TikTok from most government devices. But despite the bipartisan desires, the varying proposals underscore how difficult it could be to find agreement on an unprecedented effort to ban or scale back an app that is used by millions of Americans.

Paul said trying to ban an app like TikTok is a slippery slope. He’s had videos censored by YouTube, he said, but he still believes the company has a right to exist.

“I despise these people, but I’m not going to vote to ban them,” he said. “We don’t ban things that are unpopular in the United States.”