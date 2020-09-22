TikTok says coordinated attack behind suicide clip uploads

The users were “splicing it, editing it and cutting it in different ways" and then making new accounts to help spread it, he said.

TikTok users usually look through their own feed or use hashtags to find videos. But these users were clicking on account profiles, apparently anticipating that they would be posting the suicide clip, which is an unusual way to find videos, Bertram said. He gave few other details.

The company wrote Monday to nine other tech platforms proposing that they warn each other about violent and graphic content on their own services.

Bertram's comments came as TikTok said in its latest transparency report that it took down 104.5 million videos for violating its guidelines or terms of service during the first six months of the year. That's less than 1% of the total number of videos uploaded for that period.

TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, is fighting pressure in some of its major markets. In the U.S., TikTok faces a ban later this month from smartphone app stores, followed by a broader ban in November unless ByteDance can persuade U.S. officials it can resolve national security concerns.