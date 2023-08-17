Tim Anderson of White Sox has suspension for fight with Guardians' José Ramírez trimmed to 5 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson had his six-game suspension for fighting Cleveland's José Ramírez and triggering a benches-clearing brawl reduced to five games on Thursday under a settlement with Major League Baseball.

Anderson will start serving the punishment Friday, when the White Sox open a three-game series at Colorado. Ramírez served two games after initially being suspended for three.

Anderson was given the harsher penalty for instigating the fight on Aug. 5, when he and Ramirez faced off in the middle of the infield like boxers. Anderson connected with a couple of punches before Ramirez dropped him with a blow to the face.

The fight started after Ramirez slid headfirst into second base between Anderson's legs with an RBI double. He seemed upset by a hard tag and jumped to his feet. The two exchanged words, with Ramírez pointing in Anderson’s face as second base umpire Malachi Moore tried to step between them.

Anderson then dropped his glove and challenged Ramírez by raising his hands and assuming a boxer’s stance. The players threw punches, with Ramírez connecting with a blind shot that dropped Anderson on his backside and triggered both teams to join in.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh were suspended one game each. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol also was suspended for one game.

In addition, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias were fined an undisclosed amount.

