Timberwolves beat Jazz for 3rd time this season, 105-104

Utah shot 38.9% from the field and 16 of 57 (28.1%) from 3-point range against Minnesota.

The Jazz looked set to avenge a 101-96 loss to the Wolves in Utah on Saturday. They closed the first quarter on a 30-12 run and led by 18 points early in the second period.

Then, just like it did Saturday, Minnesota came back in the second.

Russell, coming off the bench since returning from knee surgery, got the cold-shooting Wolves started. He scored 15 points in the second and hit six 3s in the first half. He connected on three straight from beyond the arc to finish off a 32-9 run that gave Minnesota the lead.

The Wolves led by as many as 13 in the fourth before the Jazz closed strong.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Mitchell missed his fifth straight game with a right ankle sprain. Utah is 5-3 without Mitchell this season. … Joe Ingles started the day with a league-best 48.7% shooting percentage from 3.

Timberwolves: Russell’s six 3s tied a franchise record for most 3s in a half. The franchise record for made 3-pointers in a game is eight, last done by Kevin Love in 2013. … Minnesota came back from down 17 points on Saturday in Utah, its third-largest comeback of the season. The Wolves have come back from at least 15 points five times since the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Continue their three-game trip on Wednesday at Sacramento.

Timberwolves: Travel to Houston to finish a back-to-back on Tuesday.

