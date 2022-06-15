Time correspondent writes book on Zelenskyy and Ukraine war

Simon Shuster's “When the World Is Watching: Volodymyr Zelensky and the War in Ukraine” will provide a detailed account of the Ukrainian president's response to the Russian invasion, HarperCollins Publishers announced Wednesday.

“Shuster will offer revelations about the way Zelensky and his team have experienced this war and navigated the shifting roles of foreign leaders from around the world,” according to the publisher. “The book combines intimate, fly-on-the-wall storytelling with the unnerving narrative of how the war is unfolding across Ukraine.”