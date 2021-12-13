Time magazine's "Person of the Year" is Elon Musk

Musk said last month that SpaceX will attempt to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January. NASA has contracted with SpaceX to use Starship for delivering astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2025. Musk said he plans to use the reusable ships to eventually land people on Mars.

Musk, a prolific tweeter, has used the social media platform to challenge government regulators and politicians, offers outlandish assistance to the world and drives even his own investors mad by roiling markets.

Time highlighted Musk's recent admission to his 66 million Twitter followers that half his tweets were “made on a porcelain throne.” In its profile of the provocative CEO, Time went on to chronicle one of those toilet tweet storms in detail before concluding: ”This is the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit."