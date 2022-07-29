Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

The jackpot is the latest focus of lotteries that have been conducted in the U.S. and around the world for centuries.

Across the U.S., state lottery systems use lottery revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. With the big Mega Millions jackpot, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.

Combined Shape Caption Andres Fernandez sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Chevron station in Oakland Park, Fla., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Amy Beth Bennett Credit: Amy Beth Bennett Combined Shape Caption Andres Fernandez sells Mega Millions lottery tickets at a Chevron station in Oakland Park, Fla., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Amy Beth Bennett Credit: Amy Beth Bennett

