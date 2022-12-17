Timme leads No. 15 Gonzaga over No. 4 Alabama, 100-90

Timme had 10 rebounds, four assists and made 12 of 18 shots to help the Bulldogs (9-3) cool off one of the nation's hottest teams. The Crimson Tide (9-2) had won four straight and beat two No. 1 teams to earn their highest ranking in 15 years.

Miller scored 26 points in second half, including the team's first 10. The nation's top scoring freshman had just delivered a 21-point second half in a 91-88 victory over Memphis but couldn't carry his team to the win this time.