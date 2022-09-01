Timmy Trumpet plays after big Nimmo catch, Mets beat Dodgers

Knowing it might tie the game, deGrom turned around and went into a worried crouch on the mound. Nimmo, however, raced back and plucked the ball off the top of the wall with a sensational leaping grab.
New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo reacts after catching a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Credit: Adam Hunger
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws to first base, as Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner was taking a lead off the base during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws to first base, as Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner was taking a lead off the base during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson reacts after giving up a two-run home run to New York Mets' Starling Marte during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson reacts after giving up a two-run home run to New York Mets' Starling Marte during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets' Starling Marte reacts after hitting a two-run home run, in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets' Starling Marte reacts after hitting a two-run home run, in front of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to a New York Mets batter during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to a New York Mets batter during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
