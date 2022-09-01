Timmy Trumpet plays after big Nimmo catch, Mets beat Dodgers

Starling Marte hit a two-run homer off All-Star lefty Tyler Anderson (13-3) as the Mets evened the three-game showdown between the top two teams in the National League.

Mookie Betts connected off deGrom (4-1) for his 32nd home run, but it wasn't enough for the Dodgers in a tight pitching duel with a playoff feel in the 2-hour, 19-minute game.