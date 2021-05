Tiny bats put kibosh on power line tree-cutting for 2 months

The bats are listed as threatened by the federal government and endangered by the state government because of white-nose syndrome, which has killed 90% to 95% of all bats in Maine, said Nate Webb, wildlife director at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The New England Clean Energy Connect aims to serve as a conduit for up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity from Canadian hydropower projects to reach the New England power grid.

Much of the project would follow existing utility corridors but a new section to be cut through 53 miles (85 kilometers) of woods is the subject of a lawsuit and a potential referendum in November.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week rejected a request by environmental groups for a delay in construction, allowing workers to proceed on the new section of woodlands in western Maine. The three environmental groups had sued the U.S. Army Corps for a more in-depth environmental review.

But the court's decision gives the company only two weeks to work before the pause for the bats begins.

While tree-cutting will be suspended in June and July, other construction including the setting of poles can proceed, officials said. The permit from the U.S. Army Corps says tree-cutting should happen between Oct. 16 and April 19 “to the maximum extent practicable,” but it doesn’t forbid logging at other times of the year.

“Maine workers are being organized and reporting to their assignments to begin the next phase of building the most important clean energy project in Maine’s history,” said Thorn Dickinson, president and CEO of NECEC.

The project will be fully funded by Massachusetts ratepayers to meet that state’s clean energy goals, if the lawsuit and the potential referendum do not delay or derail it.

Supporters say the power line will have the effect of reducing energy prices across the region, in addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Critics, meanwhile, say the environmental benefits are overstated and that it will destroy woodlands and harm wildlife.

The project previously received approval from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Maine Land Use Planning Commission and Maine Public Utilities Commission.

A second referendum targeting the project is pending action in the Legislature. The first referendum was tossed by the Maine Supreme Court on constitutional grounds.