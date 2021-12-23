Titans activate A.J. Brown, COVID takes out another lineman

The Titans (9-5) also will be even thinner on the offensive line without Kendall Lamm, expected to replace left tackle Taylor Lewan in the starting lineup. Lamm is now on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lewan's back is keeping him out, while left guard Rodger Saffold was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

That gives the Titans four players on the COVID-19 list, including receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and cornerback Elijah Molden.