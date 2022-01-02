Titans clinch 2nd straight AFC South, beating Miami 34-3

The Titans also sacked Tagovailoa three-times — a season-high for the Dolphins quarterback. David Long, the linebacker drafted with the sixth-round pick included by Miami in the Tannehill trade, picked off Tagovailoa with 2:49 left to set up the Hillard TD.

Miami came in leading the NFL with 45 sacks, four shy of the franchise record last set in 2005. The Dolphins didn’t get to Tannehill until the third quarter when Jerome Baker ended the Titans’ first drive of the second half.

The Titans needed only a 46-yard drive to take the lead for good. Tannehill capped the series with a 1-yard TD toss to Geoff Swaim late in the first quarter.

Tagovailoa had the ball slip out of his hand while trying to pass, and Elijah Molden recovered for the Titans. Randy Bullock kicked a 23-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.

Foreman padded the Tennessee lead to 17-3 with a 21-yard run late in the first half. He also set up Tannehill's second TD pass with a 35-yard run out of the wildcat, and Tannehill found a wide-open Anthony Firkser for a 15-yard TD and a 24-3 lead.

WHITHER WADDLE

Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle came in needing six catches for the rookie receptions mark of 101 set by Anquan Bolden in 2003. Waddle caught a short pass for no gain in the first quarter, then didn't catch another pass until early in the fourth quarter when Tagovailoa found him for a 45-yard gain.

Waddle finished with three catches for 47 yards, giving him 99 receptions for the season.

INJURIES

Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt hurt his right ankle on a running play in the second quarter. His leg was put in an air cast, and he was carted off the field to the locker room. Miami linebacker Elandon Roberts hurt his groin early in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

The Dolphins host New England in the regular-season finale next weekend.

The Titans wrap up the regular season visiting Houston for a third straight season.

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

Caption Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) passes as he is pressured by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Adam Butler (70) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Caption Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) celebrates with MyCole Pruitt (85) after Swaim caught a touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Caption Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) gets past Miami Dolphins defenders Miami Dolphins Xavien Howard (25) and Jevon Holland (8) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Caption Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt is attended to after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Caption Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt is taken off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Caption Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) can't hang onto a pass as he is defended by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Caption Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel yells in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)