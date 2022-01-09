Titans get AFC's No. 1 seed; Colts' loss helps Steelers

Only the Green Bay Packers had their playoff seeding set as the NFC’s No. 1 seed going into the NFL’s final week of the regular season. The AFC had teams fighting for the final two wild-card spots and San Francisco trying to hold onto the final wild-card berth in the NFC.

The Indianapolis Colts came in on a roll with seven Pro Bowl players needing only to beat Jacksonville to reach the playoffs. Instead, the Colts blew a wild-card berth by losing their seventh straight road game to the Jaguars 26-11.

Ben Roethlisberger will play at least one more game as long as Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders does not end in a tie. The Steelers had been on the outside looking in until the Colts' loss, and they beat Baltimore 16-13 in overtime for the season sweep of the Ravens.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with fans after their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger gestures after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chase Claypool during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)