Titans place Pro Bowler Harold Landry on injured reserve

The 26-year-old Landry helped the Titans tie for ninth last season with 43 sacks. Tennessee was the only NFL team with at least three different players with at least eight sacks. Landry had started every game for three straight seasons.

Landry ranked 10th in the NFL with his 12 sacks. He has a team-high 31 sacks over the past four seasons. Landry's total is the second-most for this franchise over his first four seasons since 1982 when individual sacks became an official NFL statistic.

The reigning AFC South champs open the season Sept. 11 against the visiting New York Giants.

The loss of Landry is a big blow, but the Titans have outside linebacker Bud Dupree on the other side. He got his own big deal in March 2021.

Dupree said in June that he spent the 2021 season recovering from the torn ACL he injured in December 2020 and didn’t feel like himself until the Titans’ divisional playoff loss, when they had nine sacks.

Tennessee also has linebacker Rashad Weaver, who broke a leg in the third game last season. He was the Titans’ fourth-round pick in 2021 out of Pittsburgh, where he was a consensus All-American.

