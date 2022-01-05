Titans star running back Derrick Henry cleared to practice

That would give Tennessee two more weeks for Henry to work any rust off from his injury. Henry has 461 yards rushing with five TDs combined in his past two games in Houston.

The Titans last earned the AFC's No. 1 seed in 2008 and also in 2000.

Tennessee has used a committee approach to replace Henry, who became the eighth man to run for at least 2,000 yards last season with 2,027 yards. Adrian Peterson was waived after three games.

D'Onta Foreman, who played six games with Tennessee last season, was signed and has 497 yards with three 100-yard games since being signed off the street Nov. 2. Dontrell Hilliard is averaging 6.2 yards per carry with 293 yards rushing and also has 18 catches for 86 yards.

The Titans also signed tight end Ryan Izzo to the active roster to help replace MyCole Pruitt, who was placed on injured reserve after a gruesome ankle injury Sunday. They signed defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand to the practice squad.

