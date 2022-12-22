Titans' Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start

This will be Willis' second start against the Texans (1-12-1). He threw only 10 passes in a 17-10 win in Houston on Oct. 30 with Derrick Henry running for 219 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans will need Willis' mobility with center Ben Jones (concussion) and right guard Nate Davis (ankle) also ruled out for this game.

The Titans' other three offensive linemen also are on their lengthy injury report. Left tackle Dennis Daley was added Wednesday with an abdominal injury, joining left guard Aaron Brewer (rib) and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere dealing with an injured ankle.

Willis will be backed up by Joshua Dobbs, a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh out of Tennessee in 2017, who was signed Wednesday off Detroit's practice squad and practiced with the Titans that same day.

Dobbs appeared in six games combined with the Steelers in 2018 and 2020. He spent 2019 with Jacksonville after being traded to the Jaguars.

Dobbs signed with Cleveland earlier this year, and he signed with Detroit's practice squad earlier this month.

“We've seen some guys do it,” Dobbs said. “I saw Baker (Mayfield) do it a couple weeks ago, but it's not easy. Luckily there's a lot of crossover in this system from the system I've been in all year in Cleveland in terminology and overall offensive mindset so that helps a ton.”

NOTES: The Titans also will be without starting CB Kristian Fulton (groin) along with LB Dylan Cole (ankle), DB Josh Thompson ( concussion) and DB Terrance Mitchell (hamstring).

