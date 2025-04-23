Tkachuk stars in his return by scoring twice as the Panthers top Lightning 6-2 in series opener

Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 10 stops.

The Lightning played the final 33:30 without center Anthony Cirelli. There was no immediate word why the 27-year-old center was out.

The teams meet for Game 2 of the best-of-seven series on Thursday at Amalie Arena.

Tkachuk was playing for the first time in more than two months after dealing with a lower-body injury. He scored twice in the second period. Those two goals put Florida up 4-1 — the second goal for the Panthers in a 14-second span — and the next one pushing the lead to 5-1 midway through the second period.

Bennett had opened the scoring at 3:44 of the first, batting a puck out of the air. Guentzel responded for Tampa Bay, scoring with a man advantage at 12:21. The Panthers regained the lead when Reinhart tipped in a shot bu Dmitry Kulikov with 44 seconds remainin the first.

The Panthers broke the game open early in the second when Schmidt scored on a rebound at 4:41. Tampa Bay lost a challenge for goaltender interference on the play, and Tkahchuk scored his first on the ensuing power play — 14 seconds later — and added a second at 9:44.

Point cut the deficit to 5-2 at 13:04 of the second. Schmidt added Florida's third power-play goal off a pass from Tkachuk at 5:09 of the third period.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

