To counter China, US trade rep seeks closer ties to allies

“We did not anticipate that China would end up being so globally dominant in so many ways,’’ Tai said in an interview Tuesday ahead of her speech.

When China joined the WTO in 2001, many in the U.S. assumed that it would open its economy and even allow for more political freedom. Instead, China ran up huge trade surpluses with the United States as it became a leading center of manufacturing and the world's second largest economy. The Chinese government took advantage of its access to the U.S. market while often discriminating against U.S. and other foreign firms. And China has continued to crack down on political dissent.

For decades after World War II, U.S. trade policy was based partly on the idea that increased global trade would reduce tensions among countries, that nations that did business with each other would not go to war. But Russian President Vladimir “Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine flies in the face of how we thought things would work,’’ Tai said.

The Biden administration has upset many of its traditional allies, especially in Europe, by keeping some of former President Donald Trump's protectionist policies and by aggressively promoting Made-in-America manufacturing. But Tai insisted the United States wanted to work with allies to build a better, fairer world trading system.

“We are working with others and we are bringing others along with us because, frankly, that is the only way to be successful,’’ she said.