To the bank! Suggs hits the winner, Zags top UCLA 93-90

Even without Suggs’ shot, it would've been hard to beat this game for pure excitement.

It featured 15 ties and 19 lead changes and an 11th-seeded UCLA team that simply wouldn’t give in. Even though they lost, the Bruins snapped a streak of 27 straight double-digit wins by Mark Few’s team.

The Bruins were the first team to lead Gonzaga in the second half in the tournament and, in fact, had a chance to win it at the end of regulation.

With the game tied at 81, Jules Bernard was taking it hard to the hoop in the final seconds, when Zags forward Drew Timme, playing with four fouls, stepped into the paint, planted his feet and took a charge.

Gonzaga tried a Grant Hill-to-Christian Laettner full-court pass with 0.7 seconds left to try to win in regulation. It didn’t connect. Five minutes later, Suggs may have very possibly knocked Laettner’s shot down a spot on the list of all-timers.

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell, right, shoots over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) picks up a loose ball ahead of Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, left, during the first half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) drives up court during the first half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Gonzaga, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. fights for a loose ball with Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, left, during the first half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) drives to the basket past UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the first half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) drives to the basket during the first half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against UCLA, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin watches from the bench during the first half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Gonzaga, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy