Tobacco company settles with US over business in North Korea

British American Tobacco has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department while the company’s Singapore subsidiary pleaded guilty to bank fraud and sanctions charges. BAT confirmed the settlement in its own statement, saying it resolves “previously disclosed investigations into suspicions of sanctions breaches.”

In addition, federal prosecutors disclosed a cigarette trafficking scheme that raised money for North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, announcing charges against three men — a North Korean banker and two Chinese facilitators. The State Department has announced a reward for information leading to their arrest.