Todd Gitlin, prominent activist and thinker, dead at 79

Gitlin remained politically involved after the '60s, but also clashed at times with fellow liberals. In the 1990s, he was critical of some of the academic debates over the literary canon and the predominance of male white writers. In his 1995 book “The Twilight of Common Dreams: Why America Is Wracked by Culture Wars," he alleged that the focus on what he and others called “identity politics” was weakening the left overall, writing that while Republicans were gaining power in Washington, the left has been "marching on the English department.”

In 2020, he was among the signers of a widely debated letter that appeared in Harper's magazine and denounced so-called "cancel culture" and the rush to "swift and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought."

Gitlin taught at several schools before joining Columbia University in 2002 as a professor of journalism and sociology. His writings appeared in The New York Times, The New Republic and other publications. His books also included “Occupy Nation” and “Letters to a Young Activist,” in which he advised his would-be reader to “Be original. See what happens.”

He was married three times, most recently to Laurel Ann Cook, whom he wed in 1995.