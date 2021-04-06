Toddler, 7 adults wounded in latest Chicago shootings

No arrests have been made in either shooting, although police say they are questioning a person of interest in the shooting involving the infant.

The shootings follow violence across Chicago on Easter Sunday that left seven people dead and at least 10 more with gunshot wounds.

And last week, a Chicago police officer fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo as he ran from officers while carrying a handgun. Adam died at the scene March 29 and a gun was recovered. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said police officers have been warned that gang members might shoot at them in retaliation for Adam's death.

March ended as so many other months have ended: With more homicides and shootings than during the same month a year earlier. According to police department statistics released last week, by the end of March there were 131 homicides compared with 98 for the same period last year. And the number of shooting victims in 2021 had already climbed past 700 — more than 200 more than had been recorded during the first three months of last year.

Those totals and the weekend slayings puts Chicago on pace to eclipse the 769 homicides in 2020, which was the deadliest year in all but one year in the previous two decades.

Those kinds of numbers have long put Chicago at the center of the national discussion on gun violence. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, said the president favors more federal spending on “community violence prevention" and is pushing for gun safety measures to help slow the pace of gun violence.

“He's actually proposed funding to do just that... in order to address the prevalence of violence in some communities like Chicago that we need to spend money from the federal government to do exactly that,” she said during the White House press briefing.

Associated Press reporter Nancy Benac in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.