Toddler lost in Australian woods for 3 days out of hospital

“I’m so happy that he is here. He’s with us, he’s safe and well and healthy, that’s all that matters,” she added.

Relatives said AJ spent Tuesday sleeping, eating and playing with toys.

A pilot of the police helicopter that spotted AJ, Jonathan Smith, described his reaction as “absolute joy.”

“We were all emotional and I said to the boys ... ‘If that doesn’t make you happy, nothing will,’” Smith said, referring to the crew.

“We’ve been involved in many jobs that don’t turn out like this and it’s been the other end of the spectrum and it’s just really nice to have a positive outcome like this for once,” he added.

Greg Chalmers led the State Emergency Service team that reached AJ whom they found kneeling in the water.

“I just came around the corner and here’s this beautiful little kid just on his knees there. You go, wow, after four days. I couldn’t believe it, honestly,” Chalmers said.

AJ smiled and Chalmers said he embraced the boy.

“Then probably the proudest moment was picking up the (radio) mike and I said to the little fella: ‘Hey, how about we tell mum we’re coming home?” Chalmers said.

AJ responded by pointing at the name tag and SES badge on Chalmers’ uniform.

AJ’s family suspected that he had been abducted after hours of searching failed to find any trace of him and reporting seeing a pickup truck nearby. But police do not suspect anything suspicious was behind the disappearance.

Caption In this image taken from a video, Anthony “AJ” Elfalak drinks water in a creek bed in Putty, north of Sydney Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The 3-year-old boy was found sitting in the creek and cupping water in his hands to drink on Monday, three days after he was lost in rugged Australian woodland. (New South Wales Police Force via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited