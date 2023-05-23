X

Toddler playing outside struck by stray bullet at Utah day care

By SAM METZ, Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Police say a 2-year-old was shot in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside at day care in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 2-year-old was shot in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside at day care in Utah, authorities said Tuesday.

Spanish Fork police believe the bullet came from a pellet or air gun shot from a farming field across the street west of the facility, Lt. Clay Slaymaker said. There are currently no suspects.

Slaymaker said police believe nobody on site knew about a shooting or reported hearing any shots. Day care employees contacted the toddler's parents after seeing the child stumble, bleeding from the face, while playing in a fenced-in area outdoors on Monday afternoon. When doctors saw a small caliber bullet lodged in the toddler's head on brain scans later in the evening, they called authorities and transported the child to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, 52 miles (84 kilometers) north of Spanish Fork.

Authorities said the child was in stable condition.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate where the bullet may have been shot from and why. It appears this was a tragic accident. Open fields are directly west of the day care and it is believed the round may have come from that area,” police said in a statement.

