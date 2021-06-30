Toews back skating after chronic immune response syndrome

“I learned a lot about just the stress I put on my body over the years and appreciate all the support,” Toews said. “A lot of people were worried, and I definitely felt bad to a certain degree that people were that worried that they thought it was really serious. But in the back of my mind, I knew I’d get through it. It was just a matter of time.”

Toews, a Winnipeg native, has played in 943 regular-season and 137 playoff games for the Blackhawks since making his NHL debut. He is under contract for two more seasons and could hit the 1,000-game milestone next season if he's back on the active roster and playing.

“I’m excited to get back in the United Center and play and just go out there and have fun,” Toews said. “I think my best is going to come through, and I’m excited it get back.”

Dubbed “Captain Serious” early in his career, Toews has always been regarded for his leadership skills and two-way play. He won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward for the 2012-13 season. He won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2015.

Toews also won gold with Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

___

