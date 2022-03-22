Power outage alert in Japan amid quake damage, cold weather

By midafternoon, the conservation effort was not enough to avoid blackouts, Economy and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said.

Tokyo's Haneda International Airport has partially turned off lights and air conditioning at terminals. Amusement parks and some companies in the region also switched to their backup generators to help in the conservation efforts.

Tuesday marks the end of Japan’s COVID-19 restrictions nationwide as infections showed signs of slowing, and bars and restaurants were to return to normal service hours, but guests might have to eat in dim lights.

Without further power conservation, blackouts in large areas would be inevitable, Hagiuda warned, and asked department stores, supermarkets and convenience stores to turn off neon signs and urged manufacturing factories to also conserve power as much as they can.

So far, no blackouts have been reported but the utility's subsidiary, TEPCO Power Grid, said as many as 3 million homes could lose electricity sometime after 8 p.m.