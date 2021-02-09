Tokyo Olympics have yet another problem: It's President Mori

Mori's future could come to a head in a matter of days

Widely circulated reports in Japan say the organizing committee's executives will meet this week to discuss his fate.

Any disruption at the top could further soil Tokyo's image as it tries to pull off the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic, saddled with soaring costs that are now officially $15.4 billion but believed to be much higher.

The Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee quickly accepted Mori's apology. He was appointed under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has been backed by current Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and has built strong ties with IOC President Thomas Bach.

Bach has called Tokyo the “best prepared Olympics in history" and has repeated the compliment even as it tries to hold the most difficult games on record.

The IOC needs the Olympics to take place. Almost 75% of its income is from selling broadcast rights. Unlike other sports businesses, it has only two major events to sell — the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Tokyo and the IOC plan to welcome 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes in just under six months, keep them in a “bubble,” and limit their contact with media, fans, judges and officials.

An on-line petition was reported Monday to have gained 140,000 signatures. It does not ask for Mori's resignation, but asks officials to address his behavior.

The Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that its weekend poll showed almost 60% believe Mori is not qualified for the job. He has headed the organizing committee since 2014.

The Olympics are to open on July 23 but polls show about 80% of the Japanese public believe they should be canceled or postponed again. The IOC has said they will be canceled if they cannot be held this time.

In a radio interview on Sunday during the Super Bowl, U.S. President Joe Biden said he hoped the Olympics would take place for the good of the athletes.

“I’ve spoken with the prime minister of Japan, he’s working very hard to be in a position to safely open the games, to have the games, and I think that has to be based on science, whether or not it is safe for that to occur,” Biden said.

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, listens to a question from a journalist during a news conference in Tokyo Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Kim Kyung-hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon