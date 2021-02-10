Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies will air live in US

NBC live-streamed the opening and closing ceremonies from the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, on its Olympic site before airing delayed coverage of both in the evening. NBC hasn't made a final decision on who will host the opener this year. Primetime host Mike Tirico and Katie Couric anchored coverage from Korea three years ago.

Solomon said the past nine months since the Tokyo Games were postponed have been spent refining coverage plans, including reducing how many people will be taken to Japan. The number of production people devoted to the Games will remain the same, but there will be more people at NBC Sports' Stamford, Connecticut, production headquarters, as well as in New York and other auxiliary locations, compared to the past.

While COVID protocols have delayed many events, Solomon said she remains confident key events will still air live in the U.S., even if there are any scheduling changes after continued discussions with the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers.

“Once we started to see the architecture of how this is all going to work, I have to say it’s very familiar to us because we’ve been producing events since the pandemic began. And while all sports are different, they’re all very similar,” Solomon said.

NBC plans to air more than 7,000 hours of coverage across its many networks. There will also be live streaming of all events on its NBCOlympics website.

—-

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports