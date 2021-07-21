Tokyo's drinkers drown frustrations over virus limits, Games

The IOC reception happened at a time when the public is barred from going to parties or even attending most Olympic events. Many Japanese are frustrated by that contrast — but are hardly staying home.

At around 9:30 p.m. in Shinjuku, people crisscrossed in front of the world’s busiest train terminal. Nighttime turnout was modest compared to before the pandemic, but bar districts like Kabukicho were still illuminated with neon lights from a few food establishments that were still open after 8 p.m.

Exempted from the emergency state mandate, 24/7-open convenience stores were busy with shoppers. Near one of the shops, some drinkers were talking with city workers wearing green Tokyo Metropolitan Government vests who were asking people to refrain from drinking and chatting outside.

On a quiet street in east Shinjuku, Naoto Suga picked up a can of lemon-flavored liquor that his friend had just brought him. They sat on a curbside, along with around a dozen others who were also drinking on the street.

“We’ve been here every night for the past three days or so,” said Suga, 25, who works in a nearby apparel shop.

“I don’t think the Olympics itself made this (situation), but even before the Games, things like the state of emergency have remained half measures, and I think that’s making things worse,” he said. “People are all used to the state of emergency, so it’s getting less meaningful now.”

Suga, who hasn’t received the COVID-19 vaccine yet, also lamented the slower rollout in Japan, especially for younger people. Everyone 12 and older is eligible to be vaccinated, but younger people are last in line. Only 22% of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated so far.

“To be honest, I’m for hosting the Olympics; it’s better than not doing so given the debt of venue buildings,” he said. “But I don’t quite have a particular sport I want to watch. I’ve lost interest.”

People gather at a bar after government imposed 8 p.m. closing time for restaurants and bars under Tokyo's fourth state of emergency Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. Credit: Kiichiro Sato

People walk around and gather at a bar after government imposed 8 p.m. closing time for restaurants and bars under Tokyo's fourth state of emergency Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. Credit: Kiichiro Sato

People gather at bars after government imposed 8 p.m. closing time for restaurants and bars under Tokyo's fourth state of emergency Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. Credit: Kiichiro Sato

People walk around and gather at a bar after government imposed 8 p.m. closing time for restaurants and bars under Tokyo's fourth state of emergency Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. Credit: Kiichiro Sato

People walk around and gather at a bar after government imposed 8 p.m. closing time for restaurants and bars under Tokyo's fourth state of emergency Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. Credit: Kiichiro Sato

A couple play an arcade machine as people walk around and gather at a bar after government imposed 8 p.m. closing time for restaurants and bars under Tokyo's fourth state of emergency Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Naoto Suga, right, 25, drinks canned alcohol roadside with his friend in Tokyo's Shinjuku district Monday, July 19, 2021. Credit: Kantaro Komiya