Tom Brady throws 2 TD passes, Buccaneers beat Eagles 28-22

Brady finished 34 of 42 for 297 yards and an interception.

The Eagles (2-4) are winless in three home games under rookie coach Nick Sirianni. They heard boos at halftime but fought back to make it close.

Brady’s 2-yard TD pass to O.J. Howard gave the Buccaneers a 7-0 lead. The Eagles answered on Hurts’ 5-yard scoring pass to Zach Ertz. Brady then hit Brown for a 23-yard TD pass to make it 14-7.

After two straight three-and-out series, Brady led the Bucs on another scoring drive with Fournette running in from the 2 to extend the lead to 21-7. Tampa increased its lead to 28-7 when Fournette walked in from the 1 in the third quarter.

Brady was 19 of 22 before missing three straight passes late in the second quarter, including a deep ball intercepted by Anthony Harris that ended his streak of 227 passes without a pick.

The Buccaneers were already missing cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting before Sherman went down on Philadelphia’s first drive.

Still, Hurts struggled throwing the ball. He was 12 of 26 for 155 yards, one TD and one interception. Hurts ran for 44 yards and two scores.

HONORED

The Eagles inducted left tackle Tra Thomas and right tackle Jon Runyan into the team’s Hall of Fame during a halftime ceremony. The duo started 134 regular-season games together from 2000-08. During that span, the Eagles reached the playoffs seven times, won five NFC East titles, reached five conference championship games and one Super Bowl.

INJURIES

Buccaneers: TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs), S Antoine Winfield (concussion) and LB Lavonte David (ankle) were inactive.

Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert (COVID protocol) and RT Lane Johnson (personal) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers: Host Chicago (2-3) on Oct. 24.

Eagles: At Las Vegas (3-2) on Oct. 24.

___

___

